Man arrested for trying to kidnap a baby in stroller along the Atlanta BeltLine

A man is being charged for trying to steal a stroller with an infant inside along the Atlanta BeltLine on Thursday morning.

Declarence McGhee, 31, was charged with attempted kidnapping and simple battery.

Atlanta police a babysitter was walking a baby in a stroller along the BeltLine just north of North Avenue shortly before 11 a.m. when McGhee approached them. He started shouting at them, police said, and eventually tried to take the stroller.

Police said the babysitter put a fight and was eventually joined by a few bystanders who came to her aide.

McGhee was eventually detained by bystanders, security guards, and an off-duty Fulton County Police officer and held him until Atlanta police officers could arrive.

McGhee was booked into the Fulton County jail.

Jail records indicate McGhee has been arrested more than two dozen times in Fulton and DeKalb counties since 2008. Some for failure to appear and violation of probation.