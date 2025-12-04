Atlanta-based Delta reports big hit as result of government shutdown

article

Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines absorbed a significant financial hit from the longest federal government shutdown in U.S. history, according to a new report released this week.

What we know:

The company suffered an estimated $25 million loss after it was forced to cancel and refund thousands of flights during the shutdown. Delta also reported a 5 to 10% drop in bookings during that period, which further contributed to the airline’s revenue decline, according to The Associated Press.

Despite the setback, Delta CEO Ed Bastian said the outlook is improving as travelers prepare for the busy end-of-year season. Bookings through Christmas and New Year’s are described as strong, offering a boost to the airline as holiday travel approaches.

What they're saying:

The Sunday after Thanksgiving set an all-time booking record for Delta, signaling continued demand and what the CEO called "clearer skies ahead" as the company moves into the final weeks of 2025.