Atlanta Ballet launches inclusive dancewear line 

There are certain things every ballet dancer needs, including flexibility, strength and coordination. But on a more basic level, a ballet dancer needs tights. And for so many years, when it came it buying tights and shoes, a dancer’s options were limited.

"Basically, pink," says Atlanta Ballet community partnerships director Diane Caroll Sales. "Pink shoes and pink tights."

That’s changing thanks to companies like Atlanta Ballet. Last month, the Atlanta Ballet Centre for Dance Education announced a new line of dancewear available in a variety of skin tone shades — meant to be a better reflection of the diverse dancers who will wear it.

"It really embraces the heritage and culture of dancers that walk in the building," Sales says. "They feel like they can take ownership of who they are and feel confident in what they bring."

The Centre partnered with dancewear company Só Dança USA for the line of tights and shoes, making it available to both students and professional dancers.

"There was always a lack of variety or options to help our dancers to achieve their goals," says Atlanta Ballet artistic director Gennadi Nedvigin. "This way, those students can pick the color that matches their skin and embrace who they are."

The Só Dança tights and shoes are currently rolling out online and in Atlanta Ballet’s three boutique locations; two shades are currently available with more planned for the future. For Sales and the rest of the company’s leadership team, the new tights and shoes aren’t just a step for their own company, but part of a giant leap for ballet dancers everywhere.

"I really wanted this to be much more than tights and shoes. It just felt like something really amazing was getting ready to happen," says Sales. "It's really to have ... a seat at the table. Or, in this case, a place at the barre."

