Atlanta awarded nearly $700K to establish crime gun intelligence center

The Brief Atlanta receives $699,539 grant to establish a Crime Gun Intelligence Center. New center to focus on rapid processing of ballistic evidence in gun violence cases. Initiative aims to disrupt gang activity and reduce illegal firearm use in metro Atlanta.



The Department of Justice has awarded nearly $700,000 to the City of Atlanta to support a new initiative aimed at reducing violent crime through the establishment of an Atlanta Crime Gun Intelligence Center (ACGIC), according to a press release. The grant, totaling $699,539, will bolster the Atlanta Police Department's (APD) efforts to tackle gun violence in the metro-Atlanta area.

U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan emphasized the importance of addressing gun violence, which he called "a pervasive threat to our communities." He added that the funding reflects a longstanding partnership between the Department of Justice and local law enforcement to curb violent crime.

The new crime center will feature advanced forensic tools and innovative strategies to help law enforcement quickly identify and apprehend violent offenders, according to Assistant Special Agent in Charge Alicia D. Jones of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

The center will focus on rapidly processing ballistic evidence in cases involving gang activity and repeat offenders, while expanding the use of the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network (NIBIN) across other local jurisdictions.

Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum expressed gratitude for the grant, highlighting that the ACGIC would provide the department with the technology and resources needed to fight gun violence, disrupt drug trafficking, and dismantle gang operations. The APD will reportedly collaborate with Georgia State University to implement performance measures and evaluate the program's outcomes.

The award marks Georgia's first grant under the Local Law Enforcement Crime Gun Intelligence Center Integration Initiative, which is a partnership between the Bureau of Justice Assistance and the ATF. The initiative aims to equip state and local agencies with the tools needed to integrate with ATF's Crime Gun Intelligence Centers, ultimately reducing violent crime and illegal firearm use.