Man shot in the neck in the Sweet Auburn neighborhood

A man was found shot in the neck in the Sweet Auburn neighborhood of Atlanta early Sunday morning.

Atlanta police responded to 238 Auburn Avenue NE at 6:44 a.m. The man was unconscious, but still breathing when he was found. He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Through a preliminary investigation, police discovered the victim may have been involved in a verbal altercation with another man that led to gunfire. The suspect fled before the police could arrive.

This is an ongoing investigation.