Atlanta area leaders call to reconsider federal grant funding
ATLANTA - Atlanta area organizations have called on Fulton County to reconsider a decision to stop accepting federal community block grants that help low-income communities.
The NAACP, concerned black clergy of metro Atlanta, and Urban League of Greater Atlanta are among the groups asking for the change.
Organizers said small jurisdictions depend on the funds to help finance projects like affordable housing, senior services, and preventing homelessness.