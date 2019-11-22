Atlanta apartment targeted in hail of gunfire

Bullets started flying at a southeast Atlanta apartment complex Friday morning.

Atlanta police say someone targeted Stanton Oaks apartments on Haygood Road.

Just before 2 a.m. officers say they got several 911 calls in reference to shots fired. Police say at least 20 shots were fired, 12 of which hit an apartment.

Officers say there were people inside the apartment at the time but no one was injured.

The search for the gunman remains ongoing.