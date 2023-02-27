Atlanta airport rats spotted again in police precinct, officials say

They say it has happened again: Another dead rat was found inside the police precinct at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

The first responders who work there say they are frustrated.

These officials are working in an old space that was never intended to be a police office.

ATLANTA AIRPORT PRECINCT FACING RATS, LEAKS DESPITE $1M RENOVATION

That Atlanta police precinct is adjacent to the airport's MARTA station. Officers believe the tracks may be the source for the rodents.

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (Sept. 2022)

Michael Bond, a city councilman, has asked for an assessment of the space. He thinks ongoing conditions, like the large rat he says was removed from the ceiling last year, require airport management to remove the officers from what appears to be an unhealthy environment.

"It seems police are low on the priority list," Bond said.

Airport management recently constructed, or opened, multiple fire stations that serve Hartsfield-Jackson. Police note the calls for service from airport customers to the Atlanta Police Department outnumber requests to the fire department.

On Monday, Chief Darin Schierbaum told members of the Atlanta City Council Public Safety Committee that he would have a conversation with the airport general manager about the pest problem.