Atlanta police forced to evacuate airport office over rat problem

Atlanta police evacuated part of their office at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport after a nasty discovery in department's ceiling.

The APD's role preserving public safety at the airport is pivotal, but officers tell FOX 5 they believe their workplace is unsafe when it comes to their personal health.

According to Atlanta City Councilman Michael Bond, the officers discovered a 3-pound rat that had died in the ceiling and left a horrible smell throughout the office.

Bond is concerned about a rodent problem that existed before and - now we learn - after the city spent $1 million to do a precinct renovation.

"This in my estimation is an emergency," Bond said.

Earlier in September, during a day when temperatures went over 90 degrees, a portion of the precinct had to be evacuated.

"You can't use that office space when you have a dead animal," Bond said. "

Officers at the precinct say they've complained for months about the rodent infestation.

Workers at the downtown courthouse say they're facing similar issues.

A worker who did not want to give her name believes more aggressive action beyond putting out glue traps should be taken by the city hall office that is responsible for all the buildings.

"We had an employee go to the break room, and she saw a rat and it ran from one cubicle to another," she said. "It makes me feel nasty. I'm very uncomfortable. I'm always paranoid."

Officials say part of the rodent problem at the courthouse could stem from the homeless that stay near the building and the food they leave behind.