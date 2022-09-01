Atlanta airport precinct facing rats, leaks despite $1M renovation

An Atlanta councilman says a million-dollar investment in a police precinct at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport failed to fix significant problems, including a leaky roof and rats.

Meanwhile, airport management insists maintenance staffers have made sure the office is safe by replacing sections of stained tiles and carpet with new ones.

However, after a trip into the airport precinct on Thursday, FOX 5 reported that the carpet had not been changed. Tiles in the ceiling were also missing, and a hose was seen hooked into the ceiling of a conference room to help drain water into a tank.

Airport police officers say they want a new space. This one, they say, is several decades old. Officers have complained about rats, with several sources telling FOX 5 they have used their heavy soled police shoes to stomp rodents that pass by.

FOX 5 reported seeing a glue rat trap next to one wall. Maintenance workers have reportedly tried closing holes to keep the vermin out.

"If it were only the leaking when it rains, that would be a huge problem for the air quality, the breathing, those who have asthma. If $1 million was spent on ‘renovating the space’ then why didn't they change the carpets out?" asked Councilman Michael Bond with the Atlanta City Council. "Presumably there would at some point be rat droppings on that carpet (…) It doesn't make any sense to me. It's a health concern."

So how was the one million in public dollars spent?

There is new paint and the wiring has been changed, along with new lights and a kitchen.

While it appears the largest contingent of airport police must make do with the space they have, millions will be spent for new offices for highly specialized police officers.

