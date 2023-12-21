Atlanta airport officials say they are ready for the Christmas rush

As the holiday season kicks into high gear, Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, considered the world's busiest airport, has geared up for a surge in travel. Starting today, more than 3.3 million passengers are expected to pass through the airport over the next 11 days.

According to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), the busiest day for Christmas holiday travel is anticipated to be Friday, with over 327,000 passengers expected to travel to, from, and through Hartsfield-Jackson.

Robert Spinden, the federal security director at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, stated, "We've hired additional overtime and we're prepared for the Christmas rush," emphasizing the measures taken to handle the increased volume of travelers during this period.

In anticipation of the busy weekend, the airport has completed the main security checkpoint project. The South checkpoint now features advanced technology, including new security screening machines and upgraded CCTV cameras. Airport officials hope that these upgrades will contribute to more efficient processing and shorter wait times for passengers at the main checkpoint.

As holiday travel peaks, passengers are advised to plan accordingly, arrive early, and stay informed about any updates or changes in travel conditions.