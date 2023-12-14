Wider, taller, and more efficient: Atlanta airport’s Concourse D starts much-needed upgrade

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) marked a significant milestone today as it celebrated the commencement of one of its most ambitious endeavors to date. Mayor Andre Dickens, joined by ATL General Manager Balram "B" Bheodari, presided over the placement of a substantial 900-pound steel beam on the inaugural module of the new extension to Concourse D. This groundbreaking project employs a unique construction method set to both widen and modernize the concourse, all while ensuring the uninterrupted operations of the world's busiest and most efficient airport.

"This project will position us to meet the future demands of capacity while solidifying ATL's standing as an industry leader," stated Airport General Manager Balram Bheodari. "Building what is essentially a new concourse while maintaining day-to-day operations poses a challenge we are fully prepared to tackle through collaboration, meticulous planning, and unwavering professionalism."

EXPANSION OF ATLANTA AIRPORT’S SMALLEST CONCOURSE TO GET $1.3B UPGRADE STARTING THIS WEEK

Concourse D, part of ATL's Domestic Terminal since its inauguration in 1980, stands as one of the original five concourses. Despite various renovations over the years, it remains the narrowest of the concourses, featuring an 18-foot circulation corridor and gate areas accommodating 5,400 passengers. Originally designed for 40 gates, Concourse D struggled to keep up with the escalating passenger traffic, prompting the need for a comprehensive expansion.

Airport authorities determined that a larger, more spacious Concourse D was imperative, but the challenge lay in executing the expansion without causing disruptions to daily operations. After consulting with and studying similar projects at other facilities, a strategic decision was made to construct 19 modules offsite, away from airside operations, and subsequently integrate them into the existing structure.

The 19 modules are set to be fabricated on a six-acre modular construction site adjacent to the airport facility. Once each module reaches completion, it will be transported across the airfield during the night for seamless integration into Concourse D.

Upon completion, the modernized Concourse D will hold rooms double their original size, accommodating an increased seating capacity of 6,400, a 29-foot expansion of corridor width, an 18-foot increase in ceiling height, 75% augmentation in boarding level square footage, restrooms double their original size, state-of-the-art building systems, and 34 aircraft positions.

The first segment is set to be moved into place in April 2024. The project is expected to be completed in the summer of 2029.