Atlanta airport to launch 5 new daily direct flights to Mexico in 2024

Want to get away in 2024? Travelers will have more options from the world's busiest airport in Atlanta thanks to a new partnership between Delta Air Lines and Aeromexico

Five new nonstop daily routes will soon be traveling from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport to destinations across Mexico.

The new routes will begin rolling out in January 2024 and will eventually be operated daily using Embraer E-190 aircraft that hold 99 passengers.

"We are thrilled to provide our travelers with convenient, nonstop service to Mexico," said Hartsfield-Jackson's General Manager Balram "B" Bheodari. "This collaboration with Aeromexico and Delta Air Lines signifies a significant milestone in our ongoing journey to provide exceptional service, enhance global connectivity, and strengthen our reputation as a hub of progress and innovation in the aviation industry."

With the new partnership, Atlanta's airport will now expand to 76 cities in 46 countries. Once completely rolled out, travelers can directly go to 11 destinations in Mexico from Atlanta.

"We are very excited about this expansion of the Aeromexico-Delta Joint Cooperation Agreement, which will allow us to bring Atlanta closer to five of Mexico's most important cities," said Aeromexico's Senior Vice President of Global Sales Giancarlo Mulinelli. "Starting in January 2024, we will offer cross-border travelers more connectivity options, thus fulfilling one of our principal purposes."

The new routes are below: