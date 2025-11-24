Atlanta airport cleared after bomb threat in international terminal

The Atlanta Police Department said Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport has been cleared after a bomb threat was reported Monday evening.

What we know:

Officials said officers swept the area "out of an abundance of caution." A source told FOX 5’s Tyler Fingert that anyone in the international terminal who hadn’t yet gone through security was evacuated, but the airport has since returned to normal operations.

The hoax comes amid a busy travel season at the world’s busiest airport.

What we don't know:

It's unclear if any flight departures were affected by the threat.