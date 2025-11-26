Atlanta airport busy Wednesday morning; roads expected to be busy

The Brief FAA expects busiest Thanksgiving travel period in 15 years. Atlanta airport seeing crowds; Tuesday storms caused brief ground stop. GDOT halts lane closures as 2.3M Georgians hit the road for the holiday.



The Federal Aviation Administration expects this Thanksgiving travel period to be the busiest in 15 years, with more than 52,000 flights scheduled nationwide. Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport was already seeing heavy traffic early Wednesday morning as travelers headed out to visit family and friends.

What we know:

Despite severe weather causing a brief ground stop and hundreds of delays Tuesday in Atlanta on Tuesday, U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said fliers should not expect major delays tied to air traffic control staffing. While towers remain understaffed, he said staffing levels have returned to where they were before the last government shutdown.

What they're saying:

Travelers at the airport Wednesday morning said they booked flights strategically to avoid the peak rush. AAA projects 2.3 million Georgians will drive to their holiday destinations, with the heaviest road congestion expected Sunday as travelers return home. To ease the flow, the Georgia Department of Transportation has suspended lane closures on interstates and major state routes through Sunday night. Additionally, operational adjustments have been made to the express lanes on Interstate 75 to help with the flow of holiday traffic.

What you can do:

Airport officials urge passengers to arrive early, check bags for prohibited items — particularly firearms — and use ATL’s website for real-time parking and security wait updates.