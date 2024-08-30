Atlanta airport busy as people are flying for Labor Day weekend

The Labor Day holiday travel period is in full swing, with an estimated 17 million people expected to pass through airports across the nation this weekend. Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, the world's busiest airport, is projected to handle approximately 2.3 million of those travelers.

Friday is anticipated to be the peak travel day at Hartsfield-Jackson, with more than 349,000 passengers expected to pass through the airport. Early reports indicate that while lines are present, they have not yet extended into the atrium, a common indicator of more severe congestion. TSA officials report that wait times at the main security checkpoint are currently around 18 minutes, well under their 30-minute target.

Nationwide, the TSA expects to screen nearly 3 million people on Friday alone, marking one of the busiest travel days of the holiday period. Passengers at Hartsfield-Jackson are being advised to arrive early, remain patient, and prepare for long lines as the day progresses.

On a positive note for drivers, GasBuddy reports that gas prices this Labor Day weekend are expected to be about 13% lower than last year, providing some relief for those hitting the road.