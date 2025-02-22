Viral video shows massive brawl at Atlanta airport boarding gate

The Brief Cellphone video captured the moments a large brawl broke out at Atlanta’s airport. Atlanta police say the fight happened earlier this week. The incident appears to have taken place at a Spirit Airlines departure gate.



Travel plans took a violent turn for some passengers at Atlanta’s airport on Wednesday. Cellphone video captured the moments a brawl broke out at what appeared to be a Spirit Airlines boarding gate.

What we know:

Viral video captured fists flying during the brawl at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on Feb. 19.

In the video that’s gotten nearly a half million views since it was posted Friday, a large group of travelers can be seen punching and kicking one another in front of what appears to be a Spirit Airlines wall advertisement.

One woman can be seen jumping over her seat to get in on the action—while a different angle shows some travelers running to get out of harm’s way.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Huge fight caught on camera near Spirit Airlines departure gate at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. (Credit: ATLUncensored)

Atlanta police say they responded to reports of a large disturbance at the airport, but by the time they got to the gate, the crowd had dispersed.

What we don't know:

It’s still unclear what prompted the fight or whether any of the travelers involved faced any consequences.

The other side:

FOX 5 Atlanta reached out to a spokesperson for Hartsfield-Jackson and Spirit Airlines for comment. We’re still waiting to hear back from both.