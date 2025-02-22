Viral video shows massive brawl at Atlanta airport boarding gate
ATLANTA - Travel plans took a violent turn for some passengers at Atlanta’s airport on Wednesday. Cellphone video captured the moments a brawl broke out at what appeared to be a Spirit Airlines boarding gate.
What we know:
Viral video captured fists flying during the brawl at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on Feb. 19.
In the video that’s gotten nearly a half million views since it was posted Friday, a large group of travelers can be seen punching and kicking one another in front of what appears to be a Spirit Airlines wall advertisement.
One woman can be seen jumping over her seat to get in on the action—while a different angle shows some travelers running to get out of harm’s way.
Huge fight caught on camera near Spirit Airlines departure gate at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. (Credit: ATLUncensored)
Atlanta police say they responded to reports of a large disturbance at the airport, but by the time they got to the gate, the crowd had dispersed.
What we don't know:
It’s still unclear what prompted the fight or whether any of the travelers involved faced any consequences.
The other side:
FOX 5 Atlanta reached out to a spokesperson for Hartsfield-Jackson and Spirit Airlines for comment. We’re still waiting to hear back from both.
The Source: Atlanta police provided information included in this report. ATLUncensored provided permission to share the viral video.