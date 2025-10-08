Atlanta air traffic controllers work without pay as shutdown impacts flights nationwide

The Brief Air traffic controllers nationwide are working without pay during the government shutdown, including those at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta Airport. Staffing shortages have forced temporary tower shutdowns at several airports, though Atlanta’s main airport remains unaffected. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy warned that rising stress and sick calls could lead to more flight delays and cancellations.



With the government still shutdown, air traffic controllers, including those in Atlanta, are continuing to work without pay.

They’re considered essential workers, like other jobs in the government, so they remain on the job. However, across the country, some controllers are calling out, and that’s starting to impact air travel.

Atlanta airport air traffic controllers

What we know:

Despite having no promise of a paycheck next week, air traffic controllers are in the tower at the world’s busiest airport, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International. But staffing struggles are beginning to pop up at other airports, as more controllers call out sick.

On Monday, the tower at Hollywood Burbank Airport in California shut down for nearly six hours due to staffing shortages. Another facility had to take over handling air traffic.

It was one of about a dozen FAA locations affected by staffing problems that day.

According to the FAA, Houston, Nashville, and Newark, among others, also experienced similar issues this week.

The FAA has not reported any staffing issues at Hartsfield-Jackson. However, another major FAA facility in the Atlanta area was affected this week. On Tuesday, the FAA reported staffing issues at the Atlanta Air Route Traffic Control Center in Hampton.

Government shutdown and transportation

What they're saying:

"With the government shut down and everything and they're not getting paid, so it's like, why am I still coming in?" said traveler Keva Sharp. "But still, I feel like it's a responsibility in a sense, because certain jobs do require you to take on a bigger responsibility."

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said the government shutdown is affecting operations, as controllers continue to work without pay.

"In a job that's already stressful, this shutdown has put way more stress on our controllers," Duffy said.

This comes at a time when there’s already a nationwide shortage of air traffic controllers. While Duffy acknowledged that stress is rising and more sick calls are being made, he insisted the airspace remains safe.

"If we think there's issues in the airspace, we will shut it down. We will close it down. We will delay," he said.

What the shutdown means for travelers

Why you should care:

Fewer controllers on the job could lead to more delays or cancellations, as those still working try to manage the increased workload.