Atlanta 16-year-old charged in Brookhaven drive-by shooting

Brookhaven police have made an arrest in connection to a drive-by shooting that happened earlier this week.

The shooting happened about 10:40 p.m. on Dec. 13 in the 3500 block of Buford Highway.

According to Brookhaven police, officers were called after residents along the Dresden Drive corridor reported hearing multiple gunshots in the area of Buford Highway and Briarwood Road.

Investigators say an occupied multi-family apartment building was struck by several bullets that had been intentionally fired from the vehicle.

The suspected shooter was later identified as a 16-year-old male juvenile of Atlanta. The teen was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, reckless conduct and criminal damage to property.

Police did not release the teen's name.

