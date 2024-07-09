Expand / Collapse search

ATL311 expands service hours for non-emergency calls

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  July 9, 2024
ATLANTA - ATL311 is expanding its hours to help the city's residents with their issues.

You can now call for non-emergency issues Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to midnight.

This adds five hours to the service, which originally stopped at 7 p.m.

The service is for calls like traffic signal repairs, potholes, trash and graffiti removal, and right-of-way maintenance.

Call 911 if you have an actual emergency.