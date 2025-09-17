ATL expands Concourse D with new gates

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Airport officials are joined by Mayor Andre Dickens and other city dignitaries for the ribbon cutting officially opening Concourse D after the completion of the second phase in its widening project at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Atlanta on Sept. 17, 2025. (FOX 5)

The Brief ATL completes phase two of Concourse D project Five new gates open with modernized design Expansion aims to ease congestion, improve travel



Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport marked the completion of phase two of its Concourse D widening project.

What we know:

The milestone includes five new passenger gates and the first visible demonstration of the airport’s modernized design, officials said.

The expansion is intended to reduce congestion and improve the passenger experience at the world’s busiest airport.