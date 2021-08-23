Athletes, celebrities honor Kobe Bryant on what would've been his 43rd birthday
LOS ANGELES - Monday marks what would have been NBA legend Kobe Bryant’s 43rd birthday.
Among many things, he was a #GirlDad, husband, coach, creator, and Academy Award winner. Earlier this year, he became a Hall of Famer.
RELATED: Kobe Bryant honored by wife Vanessa, Michael Jordan in Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony
Before he passed away, he was building his media empire as the founder of Granity Studios, which will release its latest novel "Legacy and the Double" Tuesday, which marks Kobe Bryant Day.
He would have proudly watched his daughter Natalia as she began her journey as a college student at the University of Southern California and Gianna would have just started her sophomore year in high school. Bianka starts the new school year as a preschooler while 2-year-old Capri continues to observe the world around her as a toddler.
Those who knew and loved him continue to keep his legacy alive and shared heartwarming posts with sentimental pictures on social media to celebrate his special day.
Natalia Bryant
Pau Gasol
Robert Horry
Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Dodgers
Los Angeles Sparks
WNBA
Chicago Bulls
Roc Nation Sports
Russell Wilson
Ciara
Stephen A. Smith
Carmelo Anthony
Isaiah Thomas
Carol Butler
Kobe Bryant's legacy will continue to live on through his friends and family, the Lakers organization, his fans, and generations of athletes.
