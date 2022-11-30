Athens teen arrested for deadly double shooting, police say
ATHENS, Ga. - Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect in a shooting that killed a woman and injured a teenager in Athens.
Police said Daviae Oliver is charged with murder and aggravated assault for an Oct. 28 shooting on Rolling Ridge Drive.
Police said officer arrested him Wednesday.
The investigation is ongoing, but police did not say if they are searching for more suspects.
Investigators didn't provide a motive for the shooting.