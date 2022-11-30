Expand / Collapse search

Athens teen arrested for deadly double shooting, police say

Published 
Athens-Clarke County
FOX 5 Atlanta
Daviae M. Oliver, 18, of Athens, GA, for an October 28, 2022, fatal shooting on Rolling Ridge Drive. article

Daviae M. Oliver, 18, ofAthens, GA, for an October 28, 2022, fatal shooting on Rolling RidgeDrive. (Athens-Clarke County Police Department)

ATHENS, Ga. - Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect in a shooting that killed a woman and injured a teenager in Athens.

Police said Daviae Oliver is charged with murder and aggravated assault for an Oct. 28 shooting on Rolling Ridge Drive. 

Police said officer arrested him Wednesday. 

The investigation is ongoing, but police did not say if they are searching for more suspects. 

Investigators didn't provide a motive for the shooting.