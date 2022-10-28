20-year-old woman killed, teen injured in Athens shooting

Athens-Clarke County police are investigating a shooting that left a 20-year-old dead and a 17-year-old seriously injured.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired on Kathwood Drive and Rolling Ridge Drive after they heard gunshots at around 12:30 a.m. on Friday near Jefferson Road.

Officers found two people shot and tried to render life-saving aid to the victims. Paramedics arrived at the scene and rushed both victims to the hospital.

A 20-year-old woman died at the hospital. The teenage boy's current condition is unknown, but police considered his injuries serious.

Police want anyone with information to call investigator Sgt. Black at 762-400-7058 or Scott.Black@accgov.com or Detective Lister at 762-400-7333 or Hovie.Lister@accgov.com.