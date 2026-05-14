Athens Rock Lobsters moving to SPHL next season

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The Brief The Athens Rock Lobsters will join the Southern Professional Hockey League beginning with the 2026-27 season. Team officials said the move will create stronger regional rivalries and reduce travel demands. The franchise will continue playing home games at Akins Ford Arena in downtown Athens.



The Athens Rock Lobsters announced Wednesday the franchise will move to the Southern Professional Hockey League beginning with the 2026-27 season.

What we know:

The team will continue playing at Akins Ford Arena, which has become one of the top-attended venues for minor league hockey in Northeast Georgia.

The Rock Lobsters are transitioning from the Federal Prospects Hockey League after quickly establishing a strong fan base during the organization’s first two seasons. Team officials said more than 229,000 fans have attended games since the franchise launched, including more than 125,000 fans during the 2025-26 season alone.

Athens also captured the Continental Division Championship during the 2025-26 season.

League officials welcomed the franchise Wednesday, citing the team’s attendance, ownership group and growing hockey culture in Athens.

The organization said the move to the SPHL will reduce travel compared to broader national leagues while also creating more regional matchups across the Southeast.

Team leaders also said fans can expect continued investment in entertainment, theme nights and the game-day atmosphere that helped grow what supporters call "Crustacean Nation."

What's next:

Additional information about schedules, tickets and partnerships for the inaugural SPHL season is expected to be released in the coming months.