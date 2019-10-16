Athens police release body cam video of officer-involved shooting

Police body cam video shows the moment a knife-wielding man took a swing at an Athens-Clarke County Police Officer as he responded to a call about a domestic incident. That video of the Oct. 5 shooting was released Wednesday.

It happened at the University Gardens apartments on Baxter Drive just before 5 p.m. Officers said they received a domestic dispute call at the location.

In the graphic video, officers repeatedly told the man stop but he refused their commands.

Police said 28-year-old Salvador Salazar took a swing at the officer on scene with what police described as a large knife or machete. That's when the officer opened fired striking the North Carolina man.

He was taken to the hospital and remains in serious condition.

Salazar was charged with aggravated assault on a peace officer.

Officer Roger Williams has been placed on administrative leave, which the department said is standard procedure.

