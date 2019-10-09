Police release name of Athens officer involved in shooting

The Athens-Clarke County Police Department released the name of the officer involved in a shooting over the weekend.

Roger Williams has been placed on administrative leave following Saturday’s shooting, which the department said is standard procedure. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation continued its investigation into the officer-involved shooting.

It happened at the University Gardens apartments on Baxter Drive just before 5 p.m. Officers said they received a domestic dispute call at the location.

When officers arrived, they said they found Salvador Salazar, 28, of North Carolina armed with a machete.

Investigators said officers commanded the man to drop the machete but he refused and attacked one of the officers. The GBI said Officer Williams then fired, hitting the suspect.

Medics transported Salazar to an area hospital in stable condition. He remained in the hospital as of Tuesday in serious condition. A warrant has been taken out for Salazar on a count of aggravated assault. He will be taken into jail once he is released from the hospital.

No officers were injured in the incident.

