GBI: Officers shoot machete-wielding man at Athens apartments

The GBI is investigating an officer-involved shooting involving a man with a machete in Athens, Georgia.

According to a press release from the GBI, officers were called to the University Gardens apartments on Baxter Drive Saturday just before 5 p.m. in response to a domestic incident.

When officers arrived at the scene, officials say they were confronted by an unidentified man from North Carolina armed with a machete.

Investigators say the officers commanded the man to drop the machete but he refused and attacked one of the officers.

An officer then fired, hitting the suspect.

Medics transported the man to a local hospital in stable condition.

No officers were injured in the incident. The officer involved has been placed on administrative leave with pay.

The GBI is continuing its investigation.