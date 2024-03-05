Athens police plan March checkpoints after 11% increase in DUI arrests

article

Drunk drivers will be targeted by a vehicle checkpoint in Athens on March 19.

"In 2023, we saw an 11% increase in Driving Under the Influence arrests," said Sgt. Vincent Schill, a member of the Athens-Clarke County Police Department Traffic Unit and organizer of the vehicle checkpoints. "These checkpoints allow the department to remove unsafe drivers from our streets but also give us a chance to educate the public."

Department policy dictates the announcement of the checkpoint date, but not the specific location. The ACCPD posted this announcement on Tuesday to it Facebook page.

The department states it also will be passing out education flyers with local statics addressing why the checkpoints are being conducted.