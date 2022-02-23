Athens police obtain multiple guns, bags of marijuana, $52,000 in street gang bust

article

Athens-Clarke County police said officers confiscated seven guns, more than nine pounds of marijuana and about $52,000 in cash from two men and a woman facing street gang and drug trafficking charges.

Police arrested 21-year-old Damari Jones, 33-year-old Javaris Barnes and 20-year-old Jakiyah Brown during a search warrant involving a street gang investigation.

Barnes and Jones both have criminal histories. Jones — who faces street gang, weapons and drug charges — was out on bond for similar charges. He is on probation of aggravated assault and gun possession charges. Barnes was on probation for gun and drug charges. He now faces new gun possession charges associated with the search warrant.

Brown faces a marijuana trafficking charge.

Athens-Clarke County police said officers confiscated seven guns, more than nine pounds of marijuana and about $52,000 in cash from men facing street gang and drug trafficking charges.

Athens-Clarke County police said investigators have arrested 28 people linked to gang activity in the area. Investigations have netted 23 weapons, various drugs and stolen items.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE