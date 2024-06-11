Athens police investigating reported multi-state fraud ring

article

Athens-Clarke County police have arrested a Nevada man who they say was part of a fraud ring that extended to multiple states.

Authorities say they began their investigation on the afternoon of June 7 after a business on Lexington Road reported that a man tried to "make a large purchase using a fraudulently obtained account number."

Officers questioned the man, who they say gave multiple false names until they finally identified him as 60-year-old Nevada resident Anthony Phillips.

According to investigators, Phillips is suspected of being connected with the theft of several million dollars in merchandise across the country.

While investigating Phillips, authorities say they recovered $1,800 in stolen merchandise and fentanyl.

Phillips is now charged with theft by receiving stolen property, giving false information to a LEO, and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance. He also has warrants for his arrest in other jurisdictions.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information that could help detectives, call the Athens-Clarke County Police Department at (762) 400-7375.