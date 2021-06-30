Athens police investigating after teenager shot in the leg

Police in Athens-Clarke County are investigating after a teenager was hospitalized with a gunshot wound on Tuesday.

Police said officers found a 19-year-old with a non-life-threatening injury to his leg on the 200 Block of Milford Drive.

Paramedics transported him to the hospital on Tuesday.

The investigation is ongoing, police say.

Anybody with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective David Harrison at david.harrison@accgov.com or 762-400-7361.

