Athens man wanted for shooting man who allegedly assaulted woman

At approximately 1:49 p.m. June 14, Athens-Clarke County Police responded to a reported fight and shooting on the 100 block of Hickman Drive. Upon arrival, officers discovered a female victim with multiple abrasions on her head, indicating she had been struck several times with a pistol.

During the initial investigation, officers located Tysean Davis, 27, of Athens, who had suffered a gunshot wound. Davis was identified as the individual who had assaulted the female victim. He was subsequently charged with two counts of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and battery. After receiving treatment at a local hospital, Davis was transported to the Clarke County Jail.

Witnesses reported that another individual, Byron Smith, 28, of Athens, shot Davis before fleeing the scene. Smith has been charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. As of the time of the press release, Smith has not been taken into custody.

The investigation is ongoing, and police are urging anyone with information about the incident to contact Detective Harrison at David.harrison@accgov.com or 762-400-7361.