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Athens man charged with child sexual exploitation

By
FOX 5 Atlanta
Athens-Clarke County
Published July 2, 2026 12:51 PM EDT
Published July 2, 2026 12:51 PM EDT

The Brief

    • A 20-year-old Athens man faces 10 counts of sexual exploitation of children.
    • The investigation began after a cyber tip was submitted to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
    • Authorities say the case is part of an ongoing effort to combat online child exploitation.

CLARKE COUNTY, Ga. - A 20-year-old Athens man has been arrested on multiple child sexual exploitation charges following an investigation by the Athens-Clarke County Police Department.

What we know:

Investigators executed a search warrant at the home of Jason Gutierrez Martinez on June 18. After a forensic examination of evidence collected during the search, Martinez was arrested July 1 and charged with 10 counts of sexual exploitation of children. He was booked into the Clarke County Jail.

Police said the investigation began earlier this year after the department's Special Victims Unit received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding the suspected online possession and distribution of child sexual abuse material.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation assisted with the investigation.

What they're saying:

The Athens-Clarke County Police Department said the case is part of the ongoing work of its Special Victims Unit, a member of the Georgia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, which investigates online child exploitation.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about child exploitation cases is encouraged to contact the GBI Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit or submit a tip through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children's CyberTipline.

The Source

  • Information provided by Athens-Clarke Police Department. 

Athens-Clarke CountyCrime and Public SafetyNews