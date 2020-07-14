Athens hospital 'cleared of wrongdoing' in COVID-19 testing after investigation

An Athens-Clarke County hospital has been cleared of any wrongdoing connected to allegations of improper COVID-19 testing and false reporting of results made by anonymous employees.

The lawsuit, which was filed on June 17 by four anonymous employees who worked at Landmark Hospital of Athens, claimed that the for-profit hospital retested patients who had tested positive for COVID-19 and incorrectly identified throat swabs as nasal swabs.

The claims prompted a week-long investigation by the Georgia Department of Community Health, which was conducted from June 24-30 and included on-site inspections and interviews with staff.

After the investigation, the agency found that Landmark Hospital of Athens was in compliance with all regulations dealing with nursing services and infection prevention and control associated with COVID-19.

“We welcomed this investigation because we never doubted the professionalism and quality of our patient care,” said Marie Saylor, the hospital's CEO. “Our first priority has always been the safety and well-being of our patients, staff and community. Our belief is this report will put these unfounded allegations behind us.”

The hospital has now filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit.

“We are proud of the role we play in the care of our community,” says Saylor. “We take seriously the trust families put in us when it comes to caring for their loved ones.”

