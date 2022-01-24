Athens-Clarke police searching for runaway teen

article

Athens-Clarke police are searching for a 16-year-old who they say vanished earlier this month.

Olivia Nicholson was last seen on Jan. 16. According to police, Nicholson is believed to have run away from home.

She is 5'5" tall and weighs about 110 pounds. Nicholson was last seen wearing a black zip-up jacket, gray sweater, and black denim pants. She has short, black, curly hair and tattoos of dots on her finger.

Police say she is known to spend time with friends near Ben Burton Park.

Advertisement

Anyone with information regarding Olivia Nicholson's whereabouts is asked to notify the Athens-Clarke County Police Department.