Athens-Clarke County police released body camera footage of deadly shooting

Athens-Clarke County police released footage of a shooting captured on a body-worn camera on Friday evening.

The footage is from a Feb. 18 incident when officers were pursuing 37-year-old Winterville man Timothy Statham near Newton Bridge Road and Fritz Mar Lane in Athens. Police said Statham moved toward officers in a threatening manner with his hand concealed under his shirt and making references to having a gun.

"Officers used less lethal munitions in an attempt to stop the advancing threat. The less lethal munitions did not have the desired effect and the individual continued advancing toward officers in a threatening manner, indicating that he had a firearm," a release stated.

"In response, several ACCPD officers discharged firearms, striking the man. The individual was pronounced deceased at the scene."

No officers were injured.

