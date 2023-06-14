Expand / Collapse search
Athens-Clarke County police officer with 26 years of service dies

Rebecca "Becky" Croxton

ATHENS, Ga. - Senior Police Officer (SPO) Rebecca "Becky" Croxton has died, according to Athens-Clarke Police Department Chief Jerry Saulters.

Her death was announced in a Facebook book on Tuesday.

Croxton worked for ACCPD for 26 years, according to the post, and she had a unique ability to connect with people and always displayed compassion, empathy, and kindheartedness.

Croxton held various roles with the police department, including patrol operations, criminal investigations, foresics, and administration.

According to a 2014 article by the Athens Banner-Herald, Croxton held a degree in English literature and originally wanted to teach college literature. While she was working as a waitress while attending University of Georgia, she got to know some of the police officers who dined there and saw how they helped people. Being a crime victim as a child, she was inspired to become and police officer and graduated the police academy in 1997. 

The police officer's cause of death was not announced and funeral arrangements are still being finalized, according to the department. 


 