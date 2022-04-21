Athens-Clarke County police arrest, charge man with shooting of 18-year-old

article

A man connected the February shooting of a teenager in Athens has been taken into custody, Athens Clarke-County police announced Thursday.

According to authorities, Tavarez Carswell, 21, was arrested without on April 20.

Carswell faces charges for aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and reckless conduct, police said.

Police went to the 300 block of Burkland Lane around 9:37 a.m. on February 28 and found the 18-year-old victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was taken to a nearby hospital with injuries which were described as non-life-threatening.

An investigation continues.

Advertisement

Anyone with information about the case should contact Athens-Clarke County police detectives at 762-400-7361.