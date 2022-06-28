Woman charged with murder of Athens toddler exposed to fentanyl, police say

article

Athens-Clarke County detectives have charged a woman for the death of a 15-month-old child exposed to fentanyl and other opiates.

Officials say on Saturday, June 25, Athens police received a call from Children’s Hospital of Georgia in Augusta.

Hospital officials reported to investigators the child was receiving treatment and tested positive for multiple drugs including fentanyl, opiates, and benzodiazapine,

The hospital later reported to police that the child had died. The preliminary investigation shows the child's death was because of the exposure to the narcotics.

Tuesday, officials say they arrested 59-year-old Elberton resident Pamala Graves, saying that the child was in her care at the time it was exposed to the drugs.

Graves is charged with felony murder and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.

FATHER OF PAULDING COUNTY CHILDREN, WHOSE MOTHER ACCUSED OF MURDERING THEM, ASKS FOR HELP

Benzodiazepines, sometimes called "benzos," are sometimes used to treat anxiety. The National Institutes of Drug Abuse says research indicates drug abusers are taking benzodiazepines in combination with opioids knowingly or unknowingly. Fentanyl is a powerful sedative that drug dealers mix the cheaper fentanyl with other drugs.

Officials have not yet released Graves' relationship to the victim. Police ask anyone with information to contact detectives at 762-400-7103 or jason.cook@accgov.com.



