Athens carjacker fired shot at victim before driving away, police say

Athens-Clarke County police are investigating a carjacking at a hotel on Classic Road on Wednesday.

Police said a 20-year-old man from Spartanburg, S.C., was in his car when an armed suspect forced his way in.

Police said the victim was able to escape the car and flee, but police said the carjacker fired a round at the victim as he fled. The victim was not hit by the bullet.

Police recovered the car "a short distance away."

Lt. Shaun Barnett with Athens-Clarke County police urge the public to contact Detective Michael Carroll at michael.carroll@accgov.com or (762) 400-7098 or Detective Scott Black at scott.black@accgov.com or (762) 400-7058.

