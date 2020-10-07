Athens artist without hands inspires national audience

Athens artist Michael Davenport is sharing his life story with a national audience in hopes of inspiring others.

The 54-year-old is featured in Honda Power Equipment's Diversity and Inclusion social media campaign.

Traveling through Athens you'll often find the artist at work, creating one of his popular pieces, in a parking lot on Atlanta Highway.

"We actually had a co-worker who was in the Athens area, commuting back and forth and she happened to see Mr. Davenport painting one of his pieces of art. She was curious about what he was doing." Honda Power Equipment spokesperson Amanda Moore told FOX 5's Deidra Dukes.

Moore said that the chance encounter sparked the collaboration.

"Once we met Mr. Davenport we thought he would be an awesome feature when it came to specifically our Disability Employee Awareness month. His story was universal in that he taught people and himself how to make lemonade out of lemons."

Davenport has overcome great adversity during his lifetime. He first taught himself how to write with his mouth after losing his hands in an electrical accident when he was thirteen. Just last year, He survived a brutal attack. Then, in January Davenport was dealt another blow when someone stole his art supplies and cash. Through it all he's persevered.

"People tell me, 'Man, you are such a role model' and 'What courage you gave me to keep going on in situations I'm going through.' I say, 'Well, I appreciate that but then again I say give it all to God,'" said Davenport.

In the video, he tells people to never give up on their dreams.

"You believe in something, you pursue it, pursue it, and don't hold yourself back."

