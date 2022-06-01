2 men suspected in armed carjacking outside Athens condo complex

Athens-Clarke County police are searching for two men they said carjacked a woman at gunpoint on Tuesday night.

Police said at around 11:30 p.m. a 41-year-old woman was leaving a gated condo complex on Scandia Circle on Tuesday.

Police said two men approached her, pointed guns and demanded she get out of the car.

Police said the suspects drove off with the victim's vehicle, but later apparently abandoned it. Police found the car unoccupied later.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Paul Johnson at 762-400-7060 or via email at Paul.Johnson@accgov.com.

















