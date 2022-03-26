At least 30 people displaced following fire at Atlanta condo, Red Cross says

article

At least 30 people were left without a place to call home after a fire at an Atlanta condominium building Saturday.

Volunteers with the Red Cross Disaster Action Team, responded to the scene of the fire at the Dunwoody Hills Condo Complex located at 904 Vicksburg Place. The fire impacted about 10 units, leaving around 30 individuals displaced, officials said.

Red Cross volunteers are working to provide temporary housing for those who were affected.

The Red Cross is also providing assistance for food, clothing, and personal care items.

