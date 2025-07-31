‘Astros fan’ wanted for shoplifting in Braves country
STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. - A man in an Astros baseball cap is wanted for stealing multiple game controllers from a GameStop in Braves country — and police hope someone recognizes either him or his team allegiance.
What we know:
Stockbridge Police say the theft happened just after noon on July 2 at the GameStop inside Davis Pavilion on Davis Road. The man reportedly walked out with at least four console controllers without paying.
Photos released by police show the suspect wearing a hat bearing the logo of the Houston Astros, who had just edged out the Colorado Rockies the night before in Denver, 6–5. The Astros drew four walks in that July 1 game, the same number of controllers police say the man walked out the door with.
Big picture view:
Controllers aren’t cheap. Retail prices for standard models range from $50 to $75, while premium or designer editions can cost well over $150.
What we don't know:
The exact value of the missing merchandise was not disclosed.
What you can do:
Investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect. Tipsters may be eligible for a reward.
What's next:
The Astros are scheduled to visit Atlanta for a three-game series against the Braves in mid-September.
The Source: The Stockbridge Police Department provided the details and photos. Additional details come from FOX Sports.