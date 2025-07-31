‘Astros fan’ wanted for shoplifting in Braves country

article

The Brief A man wearing a Houston Astros cap is wanted for stealing at least four game controllers from a GameStop in Stockbridge. The theft occurred on July 2 at the GameStop in Davis Pavilion, and police have released photos of the suspect. Investigators are seeking public assistance in identifying the suspect, with potential rewards for tipsters.



A man in an Astros baseball cap is wanted for stealing multiple game controllers from a GameStop in Braves country — and police hope someone recognizes either him or his team allegiance.

What we know:

Stockbridge Police say the theft happened just after noon on July 2 at the GameStop inside Davis Pavilion on Davis Road. The man reportedly walked out with at least four console controllers without paying.

Photos released by police show the suspect wearing a hat bearing the logo of the Houston Astros, who had just edged out the Colorado Rockies the night before in Denver, 6–5. The Astros drew four walks in that July 1 game, the same number of controllers police say the man walked out the door with.

Big picture view:

Controllers aren’t cheap. Retail prices for standard models range from $50 to $75, while premium or designer editions can cost well over $150.

What we don't know:

The exact value of the missing merchandise was not disclosed.

What you can do:

Investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect. Tipsters may be eligible for a reward.

What's next:

The Astros are scheduled to visit Atlanta for a three-game series against the Braves in mid-September.