Assault suspect found dead after barricading himself inside home, Brookhaven police say

Police said a SWAT situation at a Brookhaven home ended with the suspect being found dead.

According to investigators, two people were assaulted and suffered non-life-threatening injuries around 1 p.m in the 1800 block of Commons Circle. Authorities believed the suspect was inside of a home located on Colt Drive.

The assault suspect later barricaded himself inside Saturday afternoon, authorities said.

Warrants were then obtained for the suspect, later identified as 42-year-old Jermaine Maree. He faced charges for aggravated assault (with intent to murder); false imprisonment, two counts of battery, and cruelty towards children in the third degree.

Maree was then found inside the home deceased from a "self-inflicted gunshot wound."

In a statement, Brookhaven police said "No police officers discharged their weapons during this incident, and no police officer had contact with Jermaine Maree prior to his death."

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was contacted to assist in providing crime scene specialists.

Authorities said later Saturday evening that any threat to the public had ended.

An investigation continues.

