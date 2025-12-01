Assistant secretary of Georgia GOP reportedly steps down

article

The Brief Ja'Quon Stembridge resigns as assistant secretary of the Georgia GOP. Party leaders have not shared why the teen activist stepped down. GOP plans immediate search to fill the leadership role.



The assistant secretary of the Georgia Republican Party has stepped down from his post, party leaders announced over the weekend.

What we know:

In a statement released by Chairman Josh McKoon, teen political organizer Ja'Quon Stembridge resigned from the position on Nov. 29.

What we don't know:

Party officials have not disclosed what led to Stembridge’s departure. McKoon said the GOP intends to move quickly to fill the vacancy.

No further details have not been released.