Assistant secretary of Georgia GOP reportedly steps down
article
ATLANTA - The assistant secretary of the Georgia Republican Party has stepped down from his post, party leaders announced over the weekend.
What we know:
In a statement released by Chairman Josh McKoon, teen political organizer Ja'Quon Stembridge resigned from the position on Nov. 29.
What we don't know:
Party officials have not disclosed what led to Stembridge’s departure. McKoon said the GOP intends to move quickly to fill the vacancy.
No further details have not been released.