Residents displaced by massive Clayton County apartment fire asked to pay more in rent

Those who used to live at the now-burned down Ashford at Stoneridge apartments said things have gone from bad to worse.

Last week, a massive fire displaced dozens of people. This week, the apartment said they can stay there in other units, so long as they pay market value for rent. That is hundreds of dollars more than the original lease agreements.

Neighbors paid their rent first thing June 1.

Hours later, they watched as their entire apartment building burned to the ground.

"I lost everything: clothes, jewelry, documents," Aquantis Williams said. "Even baby photos."

CLAYTON COUNTY PRINCIPAL HELPS APARTMENT FIRE VICTIMS

Now displaced Ashford at Stoneridge residents said they've been offered to stay at the property, so long as they pay market value -- or hundreds more dollars a month for rent.

"I didn't start that fire. It's not my fault and to pay more is not fair," he said.

A woman who asked not to be named in the story, gave FOX 5 a copy of her lease. She paid nearly $1,200 rent the day of the fire. She said she returned to the leasing office for alternate housing this week and they handed her a paper-- it indicates $1,533 for a two bedroom.

With two little siblings to look after, and no choice but to start from scratch, she said that is not an option and will stay in a hotel as long as she can afford to.

"I cannot pay that. There is no way," Abdul Elsayed said.

He has four children and can relate.

He and other displaced residents said the Red Cross gave them $500 for food, clothes and a hotel the night of the fire, but with inflation, they said that only went so far.

FOX 5 reached out the apartment complex multiple times for comment. They said they did not have one.

Anyone who would like to help can do so by clicking here.