Busy Brookhaven intersection to temporarily shut down for construction project

Big improvements are coming to a busy Brookhaven intersection, but they may cause drivers some headaches in the meantime.

Starting Friday morning, crews will close Ashford Dunwoody Road at Peachtree Road. The road will remain closed through Feb. 28.

This work is part of a plan to improve the traffic corridor that's been in the works since 2017, and it's designed to help the intersection easier to navigate and safe for drivers, bicyclists, and pedestrians.

The plans include extending the right turn lane from Ashford Dunwoody Road to Oglethorpe Drive and create a dedicated right turn lane on southbound Peachtree Road.

There will also be improvements for bicyclists and pedestrians including a 10-foot multi-use path on the east side of the road and a five-foot sidewalk on the road's west side. Those are already under construction.

Crews will also install a concrete island to help with crossing the busy intersection.

Drivers are being detoured from Peachtree Road to Lanier Drive, then to Windsor Parkway, and then back onto Ashford Dunwoody Road.

You can expect to see intermittent road closures in the area in the weeks to come as well as crews working to finish up the sidewalk and doing some finishing touches to the paving and painting.

For now, drivers who use the intersection should plan for delays and look for alternate routes if possible.