Artists devastated after massive blaze guts South River Art Studio in DeKalb County

The Brief Fire tore through the South River Art Studio in DeKalb County, destroying parts of the popular creative space. Firefighters battled heavy flames for hours, facing obstacles with distant hydrants and halted train traffic. No one was inside during the fire, and investigators are still working to determine the cause.



DeKalb County firefighters spent hours battling a massive blaze that tore through a popular art studio early Wednesday morning, leaving behind a scene of devastation and heartbreak for local artists.

What we know:

Crews were called to the South River Art Studio in the 1300 block of Fleetwood Drive, just east of Moreland Avenue, shortly after 4 a.m. Firefighters arrived to find the metal warehouse engulfed in flames and heavy smoke pouring from the roof.

The fire appeared to have started in the center of the building before spreading to the right side, officials said.

No one was inside the building when it broke out, and no injuries have been reported.

What they're saying:

Captain Jaeson Daniels with DeKalb County Fire said crews used ladder trucks to pour water from above before entering the building. "We had our ladder trucks elevated and actually putting water on top of the fire before we actually made entry into the building," Daniels said.

Firefighters faced several challenges as they worked to contain the blaze. "This structure was in an industrial area. With that being said, the hydrant was a little bit further away than what it would normally be in a residential setting. So we had to stretch hoses across the railroad track and let Norfolk Southern know so they had to stop train traffic for some time," Daniels said.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Firefighters work to extinguish heavy flames at the South River Art Studio on Fleetwood Drive in DeKalb County, where an early morning fire destroyed parts of the mixed-use creative space on Nov. 12, 2025. (FOX 5)

Artists who rent space inside the building spent the day sifting through the wreckage, many too emotional to speak as they tried to salvage what remained of their handcrafted, one-of-a-kind pieces.

"With this being a metal building, it does present some challenges," Daniels said. "The metal structure acts as an umbrella a lot of time, shielding the smoke and flames so we have to get in and dig things out to make sure the fire is out."

What's next:

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire.

What we don't know:

There is no word yet on what caused the blaze, but officials said the building houses an art studio and event space.

The Source: Information in this article came from a FOX 5 crew at the fire scene.



